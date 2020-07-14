Ivanka Trump made a commercial endorsement Tuesday — for free.

The first daughter joined in the issue of boycotting — or “buy-cotting” — Goya Foods over remarks its CEO made about President Trump.

Ms. Trump took to Twitter to pose with a can of Goya black beans like a commercial model and to post the Hispanic-food giant’s slogan.

“If it’s Goya, it has to be good. Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno,” she wrote, giving Goya’s ad line in both English and Spanish.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

Last week, Robert Unanue, chief executive of the family-run company, attended a White House roundtable with Hispanic business and political leaders and said in a Rose Garden speech afterward that “we’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder.”

That prompted both outrage from liberal-leaning Hispanics such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a backlash from Trump supporters and opponents of “cancel culture.”

For his part, Mr. Unanue has refused to back off the remarks and the company has not issued the apology that has so often come when corporate giants run afoul of liberal activists on social media.

