Joseph R. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Tuesday targeted President Trump’s change of heart when it comes to sporting a mask in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former vice president said the spike in cases in Florida and elsewhere is yet more evidence of Mr. Trump’s failed response.

“It has gotten bad enough that even Donald Trump has decided to wear a mask in public,” Mr. Biden said, kicking off a speech on climate change in Wilmington.

Mr. Trump had refused for months to wear a mask in public, but that changed over the weekend when he visited wounded war survivors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Mr. Biden pleaded with Mr. Trump to listen to public health officials and back away from his push to reopen schools and the economy.

“Mr. President, open everything now isn’t a strategy for success,” Mr. Biden said. “It is barely a slogan.”

