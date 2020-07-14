Joseph R. Biden is debuting a new ad in Texas, where statewide Democratic hopes have risen in recent cycles only to be dashed on Election Day, in a spot focused on the coronavirus crisis.

“This virus is tough, but Texas is tougher,” the likely Democratic presidential nominee says in the minute-long ad. “We can stop the spread, but it’s up to all of us to do it.”

The ad does not mention President Trump, but Mr. Biden has been trying to draw a contrast with the president on how he would respond to the pandemic.

Texas is one of several states to see a resurgence in cases in recent weeks, prompting Gov. Greg Abbott to pause some of the state’s reopening plans.

Recent public polling has shown the former vice president running competitively against Mr. Trump in Texas, though that was the case for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton as well in some surveys in 2016.

Mr. Trump ended up carrying the state by about 9 points over Mrs. Clinton.

