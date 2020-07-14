ST. LOUIS (AP) - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was on the scene of a double homicide near Saint Louis University, where he rendered first aid to the shooting victims, according to news reports.

Greitens and a friend were in the area having dinner when a barrage of gunshots rang out just after 8 p.m. Monday. Greitens and the friend rushed to the scene to try to help two men who had been shot until medics arrived, St. Louis television station KTVI reported.

Police said a 20-year-old man died at the scene, and a 21-year-old man later died at a hospital. Police had not released the names of the victims by Tuesday morning, and no arrests had been reported.

Greitens, a former Navy SEAL, told the news station that he put a tourniquet on one of the victims.

“It is unfortunately one of the most dangerous places in the country,” Greitens said of St. Louis.

Greitens resigned in 2018 amid a number of political scandals, including campaign misconduct and accusations that he took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during a 2015 extramarital affair.

