Rep. Morgan Griffith has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Tuesday.

The Virginia Republican took a test over the weekend, has been self-isolating, and does not have “significant symptoms,” according to his office.

About a half-dozen other House members have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent months.

Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, announced in March that he tested positive.

Sen. Tim Kaine, Virginia Democrat, disclosed in late May that he and his wife Anne tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

