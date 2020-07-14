A county district attorney filed a civil lawsuit Monday against the New Mexico Civil Guard, a group that tried to protect a Spanish statue last month during protests, saying the organization is a danger to public safety.

The lawsuit seeks to block the group from presenting itself as an unregulated police force.

The district attorney says that the group of civilians dressed in military-like attire and armed with weapons attempted to disrupt a protest last month seeking to remove the statue of Juan de Oñate, the Spanish conquistador and colonial governor of Santa Fe.

The event turned violent when a man, not affiliated with the group, allegedly shot and injured a protester.

The New Mexico Civil Guard told people they were there at the protest to protect property, but according to the legal complaint, they broke the law by representing themselves as an unauthorized police force.

“NMCG has unlawfully exercised and intends to continue to unlawfully exercise the power to maintain public peace reserved to peace officers,” the 33-page complaint read. “This is a case about paramilitary action that threatens public safety and intimidates the public’s exercise of First Amendment rights.”

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez said some members of the New Mexico Civil Guard were white supremacists and from “neo-Confederate” organizations.

State law bans private security forces that are unregulated as well as paramilitary organizations.

“Whatever our differences are, there is simply no place in our society for private paramilitary groups to impose their will on other citizens or threaten public safety. Regardless of our diverse political views, we must remain committed to the rule of law,” Mr. Torrez said.

Bryce Provance, the leader of the New Mexico Civil Guard, said city officials are trying to divert blame for how the protest was handled.

“They are deflecting,” Mr. Provance told KOB 4 in Albuquerque.

“The mayor and deputy chief ordered their officers not be in an area so that violence could be carried out against property against counter protestors and it backfired. Somebody got shot, and then we had to disarm the shooter, form a perimeter around him and hold him until police arrived and because of the mayor and deputy chief’s ineptitude, they are going to deflect and try and charge us and sue us whatever they are going to do,” he said.

Mr. Torrez teamed with the Georgetown Law Center in filing the lawsuit.

Georgetown’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection previously represented the city of Charlottesville, Virginia against the private military-like groups at the Unite the Right rally in August of 2017 where a protester was run over and killed, and several law enforcement officers died when violence erupted over the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee.

“Self-proclaimed private militias in New Mexico and elsewhere are increasingly purporting to ‘protect’ property and monuments against unsupported claims of anti-fascist violence, unlawfully usurping the role of law enforcement officials while intimidating peaceful protesters and raising the risk of violence,” said Mary McCord, the legal director of Georgetown’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection.

“The district attorney’s action today is necessary to thwart this threat to public safety and ensure the protection of fundamental constitutional rights,” she added.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.