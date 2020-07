The Supreme Court announced Tuesday Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized for a possible infection.

The 87-year-old justice was admitted to the hospital “for treatment of a possible infection,” according to reports. She was experiencing fever and chills.

She had a bile duct stent cleaned out which had been put in last year.

She is resting and will be at the hospital for a few days.

