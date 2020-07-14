The Supreme Court announced Tuesday Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, for a possible infection.

The 87-year-old justice was admitted to the hospital after first being evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C.

She was experiencing fever and chills Monday night.

The court announced that Justice Ginsburg had a bile duct stent cleaned out. The stent had been put in last August.

“The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment,” a spokesperson from the high court said in a press release.

During his press conference at the White House, President Trump learned of Justice Ginsburg’s hospitalization.

“I wish her the best, I hope she’s better, I didn’t hear that actually,” he said from the Rose Garden. “She’s actually giving me some good rulings. You know that, right?”

The associate justice has been hospitalized a number of times during the past two years.

She suffered a fall in November of 2018, breaking three ribs. A scan of her chest revealed cancerous nodules in her lung, which were removed.

For the first time during her nearly three decades on the bench, Justice Ginsburg missed oral arguments while recovering from the surgery in early 2019.

A few months later in August of 2019, cancer was discovered in her pancreas and she received radiation.

By January of 2020, it was announced Justice Ginsburg was cancer-free.

As recently as May, she had treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital for a gallstone that had caused an infection.

The justice’s recent health issues aren’t necessarily unique for her, as she’s battled cancer twice before. She was diagnosed and treated for colon cancer in 1999, and then 10 years later she battled pancreatic cancer.

The Supreme Court wrapped up its 2019-2020 term last week and does not return from summer recess until October.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.