DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - A suspect in an Iowa killing has been arrested in Michigan.
U.S. Marshals took 25-year-old Deonte Ellison into custody shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
The Dubuque Police Department says an arrest warrant was issued for Ellison after he was identified as a suspect in the July 2 shooting death of Curtis R. Smothers Jr.
Ellison has been transported to the Kalamazoo County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Dubuque.
