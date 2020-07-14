An airman assigned to a base in South Korea turned up Tuesday, about a week after he disappeared, U.S. Air Force officials announced.

Staff Sgt. Tristin Blake Jarvis safely reported to Osan Air Base Tuesday afternoon. He was reported missing July 9 by his unit, the 51st Force Support Squadron.

A formal search effort was begun after he was reported missing.

“Team Osan is grateful to have Staff Sgt. Jarvis return to his Mustang family,” said Air Force Col. John Gonzales, commander of the 51st Fighter Wing.

Col. Gonzales offered his thanks for the efforts from both military and South Korean law enforcement along with the local community to find Staff Sgt. Jarvis.

The Air Force has not released further information about the case.

