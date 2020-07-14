Wayfair has rejected a baseless yet budding conspiracy theory that purports the online furniture and homewares store’s website is being used as a front for human trafficking.

“There is, of course, no truth to these claims,” Wayfair said in a statement Monday, Reuters reported.

Wayfair faced sudden and bizarre scrutiny over the conspiracy theory, which speculates highly-priced items with human names on Wayfair’s website are in actuality human children.

“The products in question are industrial grade cabinets that are accurately priced,” Wayfair responded in the statement. “Recognizing that the photos and descriptions provided by the supplier did not adequately explain the high price point, we have temporarily removed the products from site to rename them and to provide a more in-depth description and photos that accurately depict the product to clarify the price point.”

Twitter accounts began posting about the conspiracy theory in June, but it appears to have gone viral thanks to a recent discussion on Reddit, BuzzFeed News reported. Instagram “influencers” and other popular social media users subsequently amplified the theory further by posting it about over the weekend, the report noted.

Based in Boston, Wayfair boasted a yearly revenue in 2019 of $2.5 billion, according to the company.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.