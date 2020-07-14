WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police in Wichita are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened hours apart and resulted in three deaths.

The first shooting was reported around 8 p.m Monday, and arriving officers found two victims with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. One victim had non-life threatening injuries, and the other was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to another shooting and found two victims with gunshot wounds dead inside a home, police said.

Police had not released the names of any of the victims by midmorning Tuesday and had not announced arrests in either case.

