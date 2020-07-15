FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) - Fond du Lac police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle at local park.
Officers responded to Lakeside Park shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday where the child had been struck in a parking lot north of the boat launch.
Officers and paramedics attempted to save the boy and called a medical helicopter to the scene.
The child was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
