A woman who refused to wear a mask at a San Diego Starbucks recorded the barista’s refusal to serve her and posted the video. But the clip went viral in the wrong direction and a GoFundMe to support the server raised more than $100,000 for him.

Now the customer wants half the barista’s money.

Amber Gilles told San Diego TV station KGTV-10 in an interview this week that she should get the money raised on behalf of Lenin Gutierrez because she was discriminated against over a medical condition.

“It was discrimination and everybody is okay with it and enabling and rewarding that behavior,” she told the ABC affiliate.

Ms. Gilles told KGTV that she had approached some lawyers about taking her case for getting half of the server’s money but said they were all too expensive.

KGTV did not mention a lawsuit having been formally filed.

Ms. Gilles said in the interview that she cannot wear a mask and provided the station with two medical documents to back that up — one a 2015 pelvic exam for ovarian cysts and one a hand-written note from a chiropractor whom KGTV did not name at his request.

KGTV asked Ms. Gilles why a breathing-related medical exemption should come from a chiropractor and, the station reported, she replied “because they are dedicated to providing non-invasive personalized care and treatment. They are real doctors.”

The station asked Ms. Gilles whether she should apologize to Mr. Gutierrez.

“No absolutely not,” she replied. “I feel like I need the apology. I’ve been discriminated against, I’m the one who’s sick.”

