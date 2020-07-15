Joseph Biden has opened up a 15 point lead over President Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

A Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday found Mr. Biden has a 52%-37% edge over Mr. Trump among registered voters less than 100 days out from Election Day.

“Yes, there’s still 16 weeks until Election Day, but this is a very unpleasant real time look at what the future could be for President Trump. There is no upside, no silver lining, no encouraging trend hidden somewhere in this survey for the president,” Quinnipiac University’s Tim Malloy said in the polling analysis.

The survey showed that Mr. Trump’s approval rating is underwater with 36% of voters giving him positive marks and 60% disapproving.

A majority of the respondents said they disapprove of the way he has handled the economy, the military, foreign policy, health care, and race relations following the death of George Floyd.

By a 35%-62% margin, voters said they disapprove of Mr. Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, and six in ten voters said Mr. Trump is making the situation worse.

“Trump’s strongest card, the economy, shredded by a killer virus, may have left the president with no go- to issue or trait to stave off defeat… not leadership, not empathy, not foreign policy, and certainly not his handling of COVID-19,” Mr. Malloy said.

The survey of 1,273 self-identified registered voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.