In previous weeks, many news organizations were reporting that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held a commanding lead over President Trump which ran as high as 14%. But the presidential race has tightened up considerably in just a matter of days, according to one pollster.

“President Trump has jumped back into the race and now trails Joe Biden by just three percentage points,” says the Rasmussen Reports’ weekly White House Watch survey.

It found that Mr. Biden has 47% support among likely U.S. voters while Mr. Trump has earned 44% of their support. Another 5% prefer some other candidate while 4% remain undecided.

Only a week ago, the previous White House Watch survey found Mr. Biden with a 10-point lead over the president — 50% to 40%.

“The new survey finds Trump with 79% of the Republican vote. Biden has the support of 76% of Democrats. Among voters not affiliated with either major party, it’s Biden 44%, Trump 38%. A week ago, Biden had a 12-point lead among independents,” the pollster said.

The survey of 1,500 likely voters was conducted July 8-9 and July 12-14 and has a margin of error of plus/minus two percentage points.

