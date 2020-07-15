President Trump announced Wednesday his campaign manager Brad Parscale would be replaced just 15 weeks before the November election.

Mr. Parscale will stay on the Trump campaign and help with digital outreach while Bill Stepien will become the new manager of the campaign.

“I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager. Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign.” the president posted on Facebook.

Mr. Trump later said on Twitter that both Mr. Parscale and Mr. Stepien “were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win.”

“I look forward to having a big and very important second win together,” the president said. “This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!”

Mr. Parscale bore the brunt of blame for the president’s maligned “comeback” rally on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The campaign hyped an expected overflow crowd, even erecting a temporary outdoor stage for Mr. Trump to address people who wouldn’t be able to get into the 19,000-seat arena.

But the large crowd never materialized, partly due to concerns about the coronavirus, and the president ended up speaking to a half-filled arena while the outdoor stage was dismantled.

The campaign also postponed a scheduled rally last weekend in New Hampshire; officials blamed a tropical storm approaching. But there were sunny skies there on the day of the aborted rally.

Mr. Stepien is a seasoned political operative who served as New Hampshire political director of the Bush/Cheney campaign in 2004 and as campaign director for Chris Christie’s successful bid for governor of New Jersey in 2009. He became Mr. Christie’s deputy chief of staff.

Mr. Stepien has served in the Trump White House since the beginning of the administration before moving to the campaign this year.

Several public polls this week show the president slipping further behind presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joseph R. Biden. The Quinnipiac University poll has Mr. Biden leading the president nationally by 52% to 37%; on June 18, the Democrat was leading 49% to 41% in the same survey.

The new Monmouth University poll released on Wednesday showed Mr. Biden leading Mr. Trump in Pennsylvania, 53% to 40% among registered voters. The president carried the state narrowly in 2016.

The late change up isn’t rare for the president, who made alterations to the leadership of his campaign in 2016.

He replaced his first campaign manager Cory Lewandowski with Paul Manafort before officially sealing the GOP nomination in the summer of 2016.

Then in August of that year, Mr. Trump replaced Manafort with former Breitbart firebrand Stephen Bannon as his campaign chairman alongside Kellyanne Conway. Ms. Conway still serves as an adviser to the president in the White House.





