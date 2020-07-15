A Quinnipiac University poll published Wednesday found that for the first time a majority of voters have been — or know someone — infected by COVID-19.

Fifty-three percent of respondents compared to 46% said they have been infected themselves, or they know someone who has had the virus.

Voters are also apprehensive about sending children back to school in the fall, according to the study.

Sixty-two percent to 31% of voters don’t think it is safe for students to return to elementary, middle school, or high school, and the majority of voters disapprove of the way President Trump has handled the reopening of schools, 61% to 29%.

Additionally, most voters do not trust Mr. Trump’s information on the coronavirus pandemic, 67% to 30%.

But they do trust Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and adviser on the White House coronavirus task force, 65% to 26%.

The poll surveyed 1,273 voters across the country from July 9 through July 13. The results have a plus or minus 2.8% margin of error.

