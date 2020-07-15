President Trump said in a new interview he could make the case that coronavirus testing is working “too well” in the U.S. but acknowledged that certain things could speed up the turnaround time on getting results.

“We have 45 million tests as of, I think, today. … No other country tests like us,” he told CBS News in an interview, portions of which aired on Wednesday. “In fact, I could say it’s working too much, it’s working too well.”

“We’re doing testing, and we’re finding thousands and thousands of cases,” he said.

Quest Diagnostics, one of the leading testing companies, said this week that the average turnaround time for getting results to non-priority patients is now seven days or more amid a surge of demand.

Mr. Trump mentioned on-site testing as a potential remedy.

“There are tests that are very good, very strong where you send it to a laboratory,” he said. “The best thing we can do — we’re doing more and more of them — is on-site testing so you can wait a half an hour or you can wait, in some cases … five minutes for the test results.”

Mr. Trump said he likes on-site testing the best.

“It might not be as accurate, by the way, but I like it the best,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.