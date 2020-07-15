President Trump said in a new interview that the stock market would be higher but for the prospect that former Vice President Joseph R. Biden will defeat him in the November election.

“The possibility that Joe Biden gets elected — that’s a huge downward pull on the stock market,” Mr. Trump said in an interview that aired Wednesday on “CBS This Morning.” “The stock market would be much higher, except for the fact that if he got in, the stock market will crash.”

Mr. Trump said he was en route to an easy win before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“We were sailing right into a win — we had the greatest economy ever for our country and for the world,” he said. “I’ve done a great job, and now I have to do it again.”

