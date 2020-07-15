President Trump has chosen Sebastian Gorka, his former deputy assistant and strategist, to fill a seat on the National Security Education Board, the White House announced Tuesday.

The White House said in a press release that Mr. Trump intends to nominate Mr. Gorka to a four-year term on the board that oversees the National Security Education Program, a federal initiative that awards scholarships and fellowships to U.S. students considering careers in national security and grants to American institutions where they are enrolled.

“I am deeply honored by this appointment, which shows just how seriously the President takes his responsibility as Commander-in-Chief, his unerring loyalty to a former Deputy Assistant, and that America First will not be stopped,” Mr. Gorka said in a statement to Breitbart News, the conservative-learning website where he held the title of editor prior to his previous stint in the Trump administration.

Mr. Gorka, 49, previously served in the Trump administration for roughly seven months before his tenure as deputy assistant to the president and strategist ended in August 2017.

He subsequently launched a radio talk show, “America First,” in early 2019. He said on Twitter that he will continue to host that program while sitting on NSEP’s board.

The board has a 14 seats, including six filled by presidential appointees.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.