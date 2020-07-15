Federal prosecutors announced groundbreaking terrorism charges against a leader of MS-13 on Wednesday, saying the man, who was an illegal immigrant in the U.S. before being deported twice back to El Salvador, ran the violent gang’s Eastern U.S. operations.

Armando Eliu Melgar Diaz, 30, oversaw 20 MS-13 cliques stretching from Louisiana to New York, ordering assassinations and facilitating the gang’s extortion and drug trafficking activities, the Justice Department said.

He becomes the first MS-13 leader to face terrorism charges here.

“We’re using ‘terrorism,’ which gives us extra strength,” President Trump said at the White House as he touted the new actions, which also included takedowns of dozens of other members of La Mara Salvatrucha, better known as MS-13, ranging from Las Vegas to New York.

One of those New York targets, Alexi Saenz, could face the death penalty, Attorney General William P. Barr said.

The gang has been a particular focus for Mr. Trump, who in 2017 ordered the Justice Department and Homeland Security to go to war on the organization.

Mr. Barr said MS-13 is unique among criminal organizations, calling it a “death cult” because of its savagery, but also pointing to its sophistication and reach, with a hierarchy and tentacles spanning multiple countries.

“It’s about honor of being the most savage, bloodthirsty person you can be and building up a reputation as a killer,” he said.

Mr. Melgar Diaz first came to the U.S. as a teen in 2003, settling in Virginia and linking up with the Gangsters Locos Salvatruchas, a clique of MS-13. He was deported by the Obama administration in 2013 but almost immediately sneaked back later that year, before being deported again in 2016.

Since then, he’s been running a large swath of the gang’s American operations from El Salvador, according to the indictment handed up in federal district court in Virginia in May, and unsealed this week.

Mr. Melgar Diaz is in custody in El Salvador, facing drug trafficking and murder conspiracy charges.

