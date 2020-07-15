Federal prosecutors announced groundbreaking terrorism charges against a leader of MS-13 on Wednesday, saying the man, who was an illegal immigrant in the U.S. before being deported twice back to El Salvador, ran the violent gang’s Eastern U.S. operations.

Armando Eliu Melgar Diaz, 30, oversaw 20 MS-13 cliques stretching from Louisiana to New York, ordering assassinations and facilitating the gang’s extortion and drug trafficking activities, the Justice Department said.

He becomes the first MS-13 leader to face terrorism charges here.

“We’re using ‘terrorism,’ which gives us extra strength,” President Trump said at the White House as he touted the new actions, which also included takedowns of dozens of other members of La Mara Salvatrucha, better known as MS-13, ranging from Las Vegas to New York.

One of those New York targets, Alexi Saenz, could face the death penalty, Attorney General William P. Barr said.

The gang has been a particular focus for Mr. Trump, who in 2017 ordered the Justice Department and Homeland Security to go to war on the organization.

Mr. Barr said MS-13 is unique among criminal organizations, calling it a “death cult” because of its savagery, but also pointing to its sophistication and reach, with a hierarchy and tentacles spanning multiple countries.

“It’s about honor of being the most savage, bloodthirsty person you can be and building up a reputation as a killer,” he said.

Mr. Melgar Diaz first came to the U.S. as a teen in 2003, settling in Virginia and linking up with the Gangsters Locos Salvatruchas, a clique of MS-13. He was deported by the Obama administration in 2013 but almost immediately sneaked back later that year, before being deported again in 2016.

Since then, he’s been running a large swath of the gang’s American operations from El Salvador, according to the indictment handed up in federal district court in Virginia in May, and unsealed this week.

Mr. Melgar Diaz is in custody in El Salvador, facing drug trafficking and murder conspiracy charges.

MS-13 is closely linked to illegal immigration into the U.S.

Mr. Barr said they’re “virtually all illegal aliens.”

Security analysts say the gang’s numbers have been aided in recent years by the surge of illegal immigrant children, then spiked again from 2018 to 2019.

In some cases, already active MS-13 members tried to sneak into the U.S., claiming to be children deserving of lenient treatment under U.S. policies. In other cases, children arrived — sometimes with family, other times on their own — and quickly became targets for gang recruitment at schools or in their neighborhood.

In Mr. Melgar Diaz’s case, he managed to sneak back in even after being deported once.

Among the charges he faces are conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, conspiring to commit acts of terrorism and conspiring to finance terrorism.

MS-13 is particularly active in the Washington metropolitan region, thanks in large part to the high number of migrants from Central America who have settled in this area, and the Gangsters Locos Salvatruchas clique Mr. Melgar Diaz was part of is based in Northern Virginia.

