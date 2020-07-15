PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) - A federal judge has cut short the sentence of an engineering contractor convicted of paying a series of bribes to a public official in suburban Detroit.

Paulin Modi, 50, had been sentenced last year to one year in prison after the Troy man was convicted of paying bribes totaling $5,000 to a Washington Township official who was cooperating with the FBI.

Prosecutors said the bribes were designed to maintain a township contract for Modi’s engineering business. They had sought to have Modi spend 14 months in prison.

But a federal judge gave Modit on Tuesday “time served” as part of a sentence reduction that calls for him to submit to two years of court-ordered supervision, the Detroit News reported.

Modi will be on home confinement for 180 days and will be allowed to leave his residence only to go to work, to attend religious services or for court hearings or other approved destinations,

He was the latest person sentenced in a corruption scandal that has led to federal charges against about two dozen contractors and public officials.

