Illinois reaped about $52 million in tax revenue through the state’s recreational marijuana industry during the first six months of its existence, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday.

Mr. Pritzker, a Democrat, said the state collected $34.7 million in excise taxes and $18 million in sales taxes through its “adult use” cannabis industry between January and June.

Nearly $26 million will go to the state’s general fund, while the $18 million in sales taxes will be given by its Department of Revenue to local governments, Mr. Pritzker said.

Illinois legalized the sale of recreational marijuana effective Jan. 1, making the state among nine and counting where adults can legally purchase pot at licensed dispensaries.

Customers spent more than $239 million on recreational marijuana products sold at licensed dispensaries between January and June, the governor added.

Figures released last week by state regulators showed that June marked the fourth month in a row those pot shops have set a new record for statewide monthly sales, meanwhile.

