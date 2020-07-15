Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday he is “confident” that several countries will attempt to have an impact on the U.S. electoral process this November.

“Foreign efforts to interfere in American elections is something we constantly must contend with, and we’ll contend with that here,” Mr. Pompeo said about the presidential race.

Mr. Pompeo, Mr. Trump’s former CIA director, made the comments during a virtual event held by The Hill with less than four months left until the race comes to a close.

The U.S. has assessed that Russians tried to interfere in the electoral process in 2016 and 2018, and the Trump administration has warned others may follow suit this fall.

Mr. Pompeo said the U.S. did a good job at defending the midterm elections from Russian interference and credited the work done by the Homeland Security and State departments.

“I think the American people should rest assured that whether it’s threats of Chinese interference, Iranian interference, Russian interference or North Korean interference, any country, or even non-state actors who now have capabilities to try to meddle in our elections, know that this administration takes seriously its responsibility to make sure every American’s vote is counted, counted properly and that foreign influence is minimized,” Mr. Pompeo added.

The U.S. has assessed that Russians tried to interfere in the 2016 presidential race won by Mr. Trump in part by stealing and leaking material damaging to his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, and attempting to hack U.S. election infrastructure.

Russian “internet trolls” also tried to meddle in the 2016 race by posting politically charged misinformation and propaganda on social media platforms, U.S. agencies have assessed.

Facebook later announced on the day of the 2018 midterm elections that it recently removed more than 100 accounts over concerns they were connected to the same internet trolls.

More recently, Mr. Trump confirmed in an interview this week that he authorized a cyberattack in late 2018 meant to prevent those internet trolls from interfering in the midterms.

Moscow has repeatedly denied interfering in the U.S. electoral process.

