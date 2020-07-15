President Trump’s re-election campaign launched a new television ad Wednesday titled “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” accusing the presumptive Democratic nominee and his allies of undermining law enforcement.

The spot, which campaign officials said is being rolled into its existing ad buy, is airing nationally and in key battleground states.

The ad begins by showing an empty police department with ringing phones going unanswered.

“The radical left-wing mob’s agenda: Take over U.S. cities, defund the police, pressure more towns to follow,” a narrator intones. “And Joe Biden stands with them.”

The ad asserts that Mr. Biden and Democrats support “cutting police funding … eliminating cash bail … letting criminals back on the street,” and warns there will be more “innocent children fatally shot.” “Who will be there to answer the call when your children aren’t safe?” the narrator asks.

“Joe Biden is too weak to stand up the extremists in his party and is aiding and abetting their radical undermining of law and order in cities across American,” said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

;

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.