Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Republican governor said he gets tested periodically and that he’s feeling fine but had minor body aches on Tuesday.

He said he doesn’t think the positive test was a result of President Trump’s June 20 rally in Tulsa, which he attended.

