Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first governor in the U.S. to announce a positive test.

The Republican governor said he gets tested periodically and that he’s feeling fine but had minor body aches on Tuesday.

Mr. Stitt said he doesn’t think the positive test was a result of President Trump’s June 20 rally in Tulsa, which he attended.

He said he’s not thinking about a mask mandate and encouraged anyone with symptoms to get tested.

