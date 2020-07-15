White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said in a new opinion piece that Dr. Anthony Fauci has been wrong “about everything I have interacted with him on.”

Mr. Navarro pointed to past comments from Dr. Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious diseases expert, in which he fought President Trump’s early push to shut down travel from China and downplayed the threat of the coronavirus in January.

“Now Fauci says a falling mortality rate doesn’t matter when it is the single most important statistic to help guide the pace of our economic reopening. The lower the mortality rate, the faster and more we can open,” Mr. Navarro said in an opinion piece published Tuesday evening in USA Today.

“So when you ask me whether I listen to Dr. Fauci’s advice, my answer is: only with skepticism and caution,” he said.

Mr. Navarro’s on-the-record denunciation of Dr. Fauci came a day after the White House denied that officials were leaking information as part of a smear campaign to undermine him.

Asked who the public can trust during the current pandemic, Dr. Fauci said on Tuesday that people can trust “respected medical authorities” for the most part.

“I believe I’m one of them, so I think you can trust me,” he said at an event hosted by Georgetown University.

