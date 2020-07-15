ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four people have been found dead in north St. Louis in apparent shootings, police said.

The deaths were discovered Tuesday night after officers were called just after 9 p.m. to a home near the border of the Walnut Park East and Walnut Park West neighborhoods, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Arriving officers found the bodies of two men and a woman inside the home, and all appeared to have been shot.

About an hour later, a man was found fatally shot in the head a couple of blocks away from the home, police said.

Police have not said whether the two shooting scenes are related, and no arrests had been reported by Wednesday morning.

