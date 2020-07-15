Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician who won a GOP congressional runoff in Texas on Tuesday, said wearing a mask is a “personal choice” amid the coronavirus pandemic and that he doesn’t wear one that often.

“I don’t particularly want my government telling me that I have to wear a mask,” Adm. Jackson said Wednesday on “Fox and Friends.”

“I encourage people if they want to wear a mask to wear a mask,” he said. “But I don’t wear a mask all that often, to be honest with you.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had said on Tuesday that he doesn’t want to shut businesses down amid a resurgence of cases in the state and that people can wear masks to help slow the spread.

Adm. Jackson will face Democrat Gus Trujillo in the general election for the right to represent the state’s heavily Republican 13th congressional district.

President Trump had tapped Adm. Jackson to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs in March 2018, but the nomination was withdrawn amid allegations of drinking on the job and over-prescribing medications.

Mr. Trump cheered his win on Tuesday evening.

“Ronny will be a fantastic Congressman - Will represent the wonderful people of the Great State of Texas, and the USA, very well. Proud of you Ronny!!!” the president said on Twitter.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.