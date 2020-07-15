Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital Wednesday after being admitted earlier in the week for a possible infection.

“Justice Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital. She is home and doing well,” a spokesperson from the high court told reporters.

The Supreme Court had announced Tuesday that Justice Ginsburg was hospitalized at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

The 87-year-old justice was admitted after first being evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in D.C. with a fever and chills.

