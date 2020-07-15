A record number of school shootings were reported in the 2018-19 school year, according to a report released by the Justice and Education departments Wednesday.

During that school year, a total of 99 shootings were reported, the most since the 2017-18 year when 78 shootings took place.

Among the shootings that occurred in the 2018-19 school year, 29 resulted in deaths while 37 resulted in injuries only. An additional 33 resulted in no casualties.

The numbers were revealed in the Indicators of School Crime report, which was authored by the Department of Education and Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs.

The report covers both public and private elementary and secondary schools.

Most of the shootings in 2018-19 occurred at high schools or other schools ending in grade 12. All told, 53 high schools reported shootings in 2018-19, compared to 31 primary schools, 12 middle schools and three schools of other types.

“School shootings are of high concern to all those interested in the safety of our nation’s students,” the report’s authors wrote.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.