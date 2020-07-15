PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The suspect in the fatal shooting of a contractor in Providence earlier this month has turned himself in, police said Wednesday.

Felix Hernandez-Rosado, 18, turned himself in Tuesday, Maj. David Lapatin said.

Hernandez-Rosado faces murder and other charges in the July 1 death of Jorge Gonzalez Colon.

Gonzalez Colon, 37, was shot multiple times outside a Providence home he was working on in the city’s Silver Lake neighborhood. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hernandez-Rosado was thought to be with a missing 14-year-old girl, but she remains missing, Lapatin said. She is believed to be OK, he said.

Hernandez-Rosado is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

The death was the city’s fourth homicide of 2020.

