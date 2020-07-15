Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler demanded federal agents “clean up the graffiti” but otherwise stay out of sight following several weeks of violent protests in the city.

In a series of tweets published Tuesday, the Democratic mayor said he gave acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf an ultimatum after Mr. Wolf apparently asked how he could help with the unrest.

“Today the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security asked to speak with me about demonstration activity in Portland,” Mr. Wheeler wrote. “He expressed his concern about ongoing violence and asked how his agency can help.

“I told the Acting Secretary that my biggest immediate concern is the violence federal officers brought to our streets in recent days, and the life-threatening tactics his agents use. We do not need or want their help,” the mayor continued. “The best thing they can do is stay inside their building, or leave Portland altogether. Our goal is to end these violent demonstrations quickly and safely. And in the meantime, I asked him to clean up the graffiti on local federal facilities.

“While we’re busy cleaning our streets and buildings, the two federal buildings are covered with graffiti that has been there for weeks on end,” he added. “Our plan is this: protect our community. Clean up our city. And re-open.”

Mr. Wheeler’s comments came just days after a protester, Donovan LaBella, was shot in the head with crowd-control munition during a protest Saturday night outside the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse. Mr. LaBella reportedly remains in serious condition.

