Attorneys for President Trump told a federal judge Wednesday they intend to raise new objections to a New York grand jury subpoena for his tax returns and financial documents even though the Supreme Court already upheld its validity.

In a status report filed with a federal court in New York, the president’s legal team said it has additional objections to the subpoena and will outline them in a court filing by July 27.

The move will surely drag out the subpoena battle in the lower courts for weeks and

Mr. Trump’s attorneys said they will likely claim the subpoena issued by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is too broad, politically motivated and not relevant to a legitimate investigation.

They also said they want to know more about the “nature and scope of the investigation” so the grand jury can get everything it’s requesting.

Mr. Vance said the president can only oppose the subpoena on the same grounds he raised before the Supreme Court. The high court earlier this month rejected the claim that presidents are immune to criminal investigations.

Mr. Vance added that a federal judge has already determined there was no bad faith or attempt to harass the president with a subpoena.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday to discuss a potential briefing schedule.

The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that the president does not have absolute immunity to duck subpoenas like the one issued by Mr. Vance.

In our judicial system, ‘the public has a right to every man’s evidence,’” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the opinion. “Since the earliest days of the Republic, ‘every man’ has included the President of the United States.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.