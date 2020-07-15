A Washington state resident faces federal charges for allegedly setting a Seattle Police Precinct on fire located in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest Zone, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday.

Thomas Willoughby, 35, who formerly resided in Seattle and Tacoma, is charged with arson. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Mr. Willougby was captured on video surveillance pouring a liquid on a debris pile next to the precinct. He then returns with something he lights on fire and drops into the debris pile, according to the court documents.

The fire scorched the side of the building, prosecutors said.

Mr. Willoughby was identified by various people who noticed the distinctive sweatshirt that matches a clothing line he represents, he said.

“This is the third case we have charged federally for the criminal acts that tainted otherwise peaceful protests. Other crimes remain under investigation and may result in additional federal charges,” said U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran. “Those who worked to turn protests into riots will not escape accountability for their criminal conduct.”

