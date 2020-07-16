D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday that she is delaying her decision about how D.C. Public Schools will do learning this fall, but no matter what, there will be an all-virtual option for all students.

Miss Bowser pushed back her decision on the DCPS fall schedule until July 31 after the District experienced some trends in the coronavirus data that are “not ideal” for making plans for the school year.

“It means that on the 31st, depending on health indicators, we could decide that we are only going to be able to start the school year virtually and may move throughout the school year to another option,” Miss Bowser said at a press conference. “It may mean that we have determined that the trends we have seen for the last week don’t persist and we are able to offer an all virtual option or a hybrid option where the students would come in on the various days you just saw and learn virtually for the balance of the week.”

DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee presented the options families can choose from if the Mayor decides that schools can meet for in-person learning.

Parents can choose between a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning, which puts students into different cohorts to limit student exposure to small groups, or all virtual learning.

For grades pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, the first cohort will spend Monday and Tuesday in school, Wednesdays are used for at home learning for both cohorts and deep cleaning the school before the second cohort comes to school for in-person learning on Thursday and Friday.

For middle and high school students, each of the four cohorts will spend one day a week in school and Wednesdays will be used for a deep cleaning.

DCPS will guarantee all requests for virtual learning — although, it’s not an option for pre-kindergarteners — but will do its best to accommodate requests for the hybrid option because it is dependent on staffing capacity.

Mr. Ferebee said DCPS is asking families to commit to either option for the first term of the school year, which ends in October, adding that it’s complicated to transition from the all-virtual option to the hybrid option.

