Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sued Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Thursday over her mandate requiring people within her city to wear face masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The mayor also banned gatherings of more than 10 people, but Mr. Kemp said she did not have the authority to make such orders.

In a state court filing, the governor said the “chief executive powers” in Georgia rest with him. He noted his latest executive order related to the coronavirus pandemic suggests people wear face masks — but does not mandate them to do so. He also said gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted.

“Local governments, such as the City of Atlanta, do not have the ability or authority to regulate and control the State of Georgia,” the legal complaint read. “Mayor Bottoms does not have the legal authority to modify change or ignore Governor Kemp’s executive orders.”

He’s asking the court to block Ms. Bottoms from issuing further COVID-19 orders that conflict with the governor and he wants the court to declare she exceeded her authority.

Ms. Bottoms, though, told reporters she isn’t worried about being sued and is ready for a legal battle, according to the Associated Press.

“I am not afraid of the city being sued and I’ll put our policies up against anyone’s, any day of the week,” said Ms. Bottoms, noting her order remains in effect.

