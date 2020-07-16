The White House said Thursday that President Trump’s Twitter accounts were not compromised during a breach of the platform, and he intends to keep tweeting.

“His account was not jeopardized during these attacks,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “The president will remain on Twitter.”

She said Mr. Trump is not worried about site security after the breach by hackers appearing to promote a cryptocurrency scam. White House social media director Dan Scavino and his team were in “constant contact” with Twitter to keep the president’s accounts secure, she said.

High-profile accounts that were hacked included those of Joseph R. Biden, Elon Musk and Bill Gates.

