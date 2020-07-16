The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday to invalidate a data-transfer agreement with the U.S. because of how it may allow rampant snooping on EU users.

The decision could damage thousands of American businesses, including Facebook, that do not guarantee privacy protections the EU wants.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross told Americans that they still need to abide by the data-transfer agreement EU-US Privacy Shield as the federal government figures out how to proceed.

The Court of Justice for the EU’s decision did not strike down all data transfer mechanisms but it did strike a blow at the EU-US Privacy Shield. By maintaining “necessary” data transfers, the EU court does not obstruct internet activity involving such things as booking a hotel room or sending an email. Other services, however, such as messages exchanged on Facebook may not be permitted to leave Europe.

“In the view of the Court, the limitations on the protection of personal data arising from the domestic law of the United States on the access and use by US public authorities of such data transferred from the European Union to that third country…are not circumscribed in a way that satisfies requirements that are essentially equivalent to those required under EU law, by the principle of proportionality, in so far as the surveillance programmes based on those provisions are not limited to what is strictly necessary,” the court said in a press release.

Mr. Ross said the American government was disappointed in the decision.

“We have been and will remain in close contact with the European Commission and European Data Protection Board on this matter and hope to be able to limit the negative consequences to the $7.1 trillion transatlantic economic relationship that is so vital to our respective citizens, companies, and governments,” Mr. Ross said in a statement. “Data flows are essential not just to tech companies—but to businesses of all sizes in every sector. As our economies continue their post-COVID-19 recovery, it is critical that companies—including the 5,300+ current Privacy Shield participants—be able to transfer data without interruption, consistent with the strong protections offered by Privacy Shield.”

Critics of the American government’s surveillance systems lauded the ruling.

“This ruling makes clear that no international agreement can adequately protect people’s privacy from the United States’ current mass surveillance programs and practices,” said Ashley Gorski, ACLU senior staff attorney, in a statement. “U.S. surveillance violates fundamental privacy rights and continues to be a massive financial liability for U.S. companies trying to compete in a global market.”

The ACLU said Congress must overhaul American surveillance mechanisms now or anticipate U.S. businesses will suffer.

