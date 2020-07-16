The FBI said Thursday it is investigating the cyberattack on Twitter, which affected prominent users’ accounts including Joseph R. Biden, former President Barack Obama, Microsoft’s Bill Gates and many others.

“At this time, the accounts appear to have been compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud,” the FBI’s San Francisco Division said in a statement. “We advise the public not to fall victim to this scam by sending cryptocurrency or money in relation to this incident.”

Twitter has said it fell victim to a “coordinated social engineering attack” after unauthorized users posted messages involving an apparent scam involving the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. On Thursday afternoon Twitter explained that it selectively limited functionality for any users who changed their passwords in the preceding 30-days to better determine the extent of the cyberintrusion’s damage.

“We have no evidence that attackers accessed passwords,” Twitter said via its @TwitterSupport account on Thursday afternoon. “Currently, we don’t believe resetting your password is necessary.”

Alongside the FBI’s investigation and Twitter’s internal probe, new congressional scrutiny looks to be headed Twitter’s way, too.

Bipartisan members of the Senate Intelligence Committee have made requests for a briefing on the Twitter hack, according to reports, and others in Congress have written to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey seeking additional information.

