Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Thursday said cities and states that went through strict lockdowns in the spring likely aren’t going to see the same kind of financial support from the federal government this time around to mitigate any damage.

“Right now, if we shut down, there’s not going to be the same federal aid in unemployment that there was - at least there’s no indication that there will be,” Mr. Suarez said on CNN. “There’s not going to be another round of PPP - at least there’s no indication that there will be.”

Congress is currently on recess, but Democrats and Republicans are still far apart on what both sides want to see in the next coronavirus rescue package.

Juiced-up federal unemployment benefits that were part of a $2.2 trillion package that passed in March are due to expire at the end of the month.

“There is no economic support for another shutdown and that’s extremely worrisome to the residents of our city as well,” Mr. Suarez said.

Mr. Suarez and other local leaders in Florida have said they might have to resort to more lockdown-type policies if things don’t turn around quickly.

He also said localities are being left without guidance on how to handle a resurgence in cases.

“If there’s a pandemic, if there’s an epidemic the CDC should be the organization that is stepping up and guiding us throughout this,” he said.

“There was guidance in terms of reopening, in terms of the gating criteria, but there wasn’t any guidance in terms of what happens if there’s a second spike that we’re seeing right now. How do you go backwards? What are the metrics? And so we’re struggling.”

“We can’t make excuses - the buck stops with us and this has been pushed down to our level, so we’re the ones that are going to have to make those tough choices,” he said.

