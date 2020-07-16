MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A funeral home in western Montana has released the names of two of the three victims of a July 6 arson fire in Corvallis.

David Dewey, 32, and his wife, Shandell Dewey, 26, died in the fire, Daley Leach Memorial Chapel reported. The name of the third victim, a man, has not been released.

Another woman suffered serious injuries after jumping out a second story window, officials said.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office has said they are investigating the fire as an arson after finding evidence that an accelerant was used. NBC Montana reports the sheriff’s office is investigating a prior arson attempt at the same apartment four days earlier.

Detectives are also looking into a potential connection with another fire north of Hamilton around the same time. Officers have video of a vehicle of interest and are trying to locate it and its registered owner, the sheriff’s office said.

