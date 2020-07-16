Students attending George Washington University are being encouraged to read an anti-racism syllabus that casts conservatism as “incompatible” with Black Americans who seek freedom.

The university pulled a Google document containing the syllabus this week and its Office of Diversity ignored inquiries when contacted by The Washington Free Beacon.

Writer Chrissy Clark detailed the office’s “Solidarity Resource Syllabus,” which includes “Conservatism and Racism, and Why in America They Are the Same,” by San Francisco State University Robert Smith.

“Conservatism as a philosophy and ideology … is and always has been hostile to the aspirations of Africans in America, incompatible with the struggle for freedom and equality,” Mr. Smith claims. “Repeatedly I was asked, ‘Are you saying that conservatism is racism, that all conservatives are racist?’ Aren’t there black conservatives? Are they racist?’…. My answer to most of these questions was a qualified yes.”

GWU’s College Republicans spokesman Patrick Burland told the Free Beacon that he was “disappointed” with the school’s decision.

“The philosophy and ideology of conservatism does not know any one race, color, or creed,” he told the website Wednesday. “It’s deeply troubling that GW would chill the voices of students of all backgrounds who identify themselves as conservatives.”

Political science professor Samuel Goldman also weighed in on the subject.

“Recommending this book as the sole resource on the topic gives the impression that GWU is promoting a specific orthodoxy rather than inviting students to study and reflect,” he said.

