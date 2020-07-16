Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday she is “not afraid” to shut down nonessential businesses in the city again if the number of positive coronavirus cases continue to increase, comparing herself to an overbearing mother who needs to keep her children in line.

“If you are a business, we’re not afraid to shut you down,” the mayor said during a press conference alongside Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. “Having been through this experience, the last thing I want to do is have to take steps back. I certainly don’t want to be like other places in the country where we’re shutting down commerce and business again. We fully recognize the hardship that this has placed on everyone. But if we must, we must.”

Ms. Lightfoot’s comments come amid an uptick in new virus cases in Chicago, particularly among young people. The mayor said that nearly 30% of new virus cases since June 15 had been among people between the ages of 18 and 29.

Ms. Lightfoot gave a stern warning to young people and said all Chicagoans must do their part to combat the spread of the virus by staying home when possible, minimizing gathering in large groups, wearing a face mask “everywhere” and “all of the time,” and being “an ambassador for the public health guidance” by trying to persuade others to also obey the guidelines.

She said the city is “dangerously close” to rolling back its reopening plans if the positive cases continue to increase.

“If we continue to see this uptick in cases, we’re going to have no choice but to go back into Phase 3,” Ms. Lightfoot said. “That means shutting businesses down. That means imposing more restrictions on your mobility. No one wants to go back there, but we will have to go back there if people continue to ignore the public health guidance.

“Some of you have joked that I’m like the mom who will turn the car around when you’re acting up,” she continued. “No friends, it’s actually worse, I won’t just turn the car around, I’m going to shut it off, I’m going to kick you out, and I’m going to make you walk home. That’s who I am. That’s who I must be for you and everyone else in this city to make sure that we continue to be safe.

“But I don’t want to be that person if I don’t have to, but I will if you make me,” she said. “And right now we are on the precipice. We are dangerously close to going back to a dangerous state of conditions.”

