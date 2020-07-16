SAMMAMISH, Wash. (AP) - Detectives are searching for suspects accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Sammamish apartment late Wednesday night.

KOMO-TV reports a 25-year-old was shot inside an apartment at the Highland Garden Apartments in the Klahanie neighborhood of Sammamish, according to a spokesperson for the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital.

Investigators said the suspects are believed to be in their early 20′s.

King County Sheriff’s deputies have a perimeter around the area and will have K9 crews to search the area for the accused shooters. It is unclear what led up to the shooting, investigators said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.