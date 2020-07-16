The U.S. Space Force has selected the first group of airmen who will transfer over to the nation’s newest military branch.

The 2,410 airmen - both officers and enlisted personnel - who were picked come from the Air Force’s space operations and space systems operations communities. The formal transfers are set to begin on Sept. 1, 2020 when they will officially enlist or be commissioned into the U.S. Space Force.

They were selected from more than 8,500 who applied to join the new service branch, Space Force announced Thursday.

“Each one of them has an important responsibility to contribute bold ideas to shape the Space Force into a 21st century service,” said Lt. Gen. David Thompson, vice-commander of the U.S. Space Force, who called it “an exciting time” for them.

While most will begin their transfer to the Space Force in September, some are in the middle of administrative procedures such as promotion boards and will switch over afterwards.

Patricia Mulcahy, deputy chief of personnel at the Space Force, said there was “substantial planning” with the Air Force throughout the process.

“We understand the personal circumstances that influence a member’s decision to volunteer for transfer and I am incredibly proud of the team’s thoughtfulness put into every decision to ensure we provide members with as seamless a transfer process as possible,” she said.

By 2022, the U.S. Space Force will assume responsibility for all space operations missions and functions. The airmen with space operations jobs who declined a transfer will have an option to apply for another career field, transfer into the reserves or apply for retirement or discharge.

While the first group of new Space Force personnel are coming from the Air Force, officials said there will be a limited program for inter-service transfers in fiscal year 2021.

