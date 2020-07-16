In a move that may become a trend around the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday they will not be able to host fans at any training camp practices this year.

“It is critically important that we protect the well-being of our players, coaches, staff, fans and overall community,” Ravens president Dick Cass said in a statement. “Health and safety will always be a top priority, and while we are disappointed that fans will not attend training camp, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the public and our organization. We look forward to welcoming back fans in the future when we can safely do so.”

The Ravens have held training camp at their Under Armour Performance Center in the suburb of Owings Mills, Maryland, since 2011.

The team already announced last week that season ticket holders’ seats would not be available in 2020, and they expected to be able to allow about 20% capacity into M&T Bank Stadium for home games, which equates to less than 14,000 fans.

